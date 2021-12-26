Delhi adds 290 Covid cases, highest single say rise since June 10

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) The national capital on Sunday recorded 290 fresh Covid infections, which is the highest single day rise after June 10. The Covid infection tally in the city has now climbed to 14,43,352. According to Delhi health department, the city on June 10 had recorded 305 Covid cases.



The capital city has also recorded one Covid death in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 25,105. The Covid positivity rate has also climbed to 0.55 per cent. The city had recorded highest 0.67 per cent Covid positivity rate on June 4.



Delhi has so far detected 79 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Of these, 23 have been discharged from hospitals.



The number of active Covid cases has also crossed 1,000 mark in the city and currently stands at 1,103 which is the highest after July 1. The health department has said that Delhi had recorded highest 1,357 active Covid cases on July 1. Presently, 583 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation.



With a 98.18 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid case rate in Delhi has gone up to 0.076 per cent. The Covid death rate in the city stands at 1.74 per cent, while the number of Covid containment zones has risen to 279 in the city.



Meanwhile, a total of 52,947 new tests -- 50,059 RT-PCR and 2,888 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 3,23,99,242 so far.



Out of 1,09,032 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 37,964 were first dose and 71,068 second dose. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,55,57,615, according to the health ministry's data.



--IANS

avr/skp/