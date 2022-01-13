Delhi adds 28,867 new Covid cases, highest one day rise ever

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Delhi on Thursday recorded 28,867 new Covid cases, the highest ever single-day rise since the beginning of the pandemic. The fresh Covid infection has pushed the tally to 16,46,583. As per the Delhi health department, the city had recorded 28,395 cases on April 20.



In the same time span, 31 deaths have also been reported, pushing the death toll to 25,271.



Meanwhile, the positivity rate mounted to 29.21 per cent, highest since May 3. The infection rate was 29.55 per cent on May 3, as per the health department.



The active Covid cases have climbed to 94,160, highest since May 1. According to the Health Department, Delhi had recorded the highest 96,747 active Covid cases on May 1, 2021.



With a 92.74 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid case rate in Delhi has gone up to 5.71 per cent while the death rate stands at 1.53 per cent.



With 22,121 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 15,27,152. A total of 62,324 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.



The number of Covid containment zones has risen to 23,997.



Meanwhile, a total of 98,832 new tests -- 80,417 RT-PCR and 18,415 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,38,47,240.



Out of 1,63,851 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 94,838 were first doses and 45,322 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,80,71,935, according to the health bulletin.



