Delectable cocktails for Christmas

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANSlife) It's time to organise your favourite feast and get the bar ready for your Christmas soiree. Diageo India's Brand Ambassador, Vikram KU, has created a list of holiday-inspired cocktails to add a special touch to time spent with loved ones.







Bailey's White Russian



Ingredients:



. Baileys: 60ml

. Kahlua: 60ml

. Whipped Cream: 60ml

. To Garnish: Whipped Cream



Method



. Pour an equivalent amount (60ml) of Baileys, Kahlua, and fresh whipped cream into a glass

. Stir until the mixture is chilled

. Add a dollop of Whipped Cream to the tip



Royalty



Ingredients:



. Black & White Scotch: 60ml

. Cinnamon Syrup: 10ml

. Lime Juice: 20ml

. Ginger Ale: 100ml

. Ice: 3-4 Cubes



Method



. Fill your highball glass with some ice and pour 60ml Black & White Scotch Whisky into it

. 20ml fresh lime juice and 10ml cinnamon syrup are to be poured on top

. Top it with ginger ale



Made In Scotland



Ingredients:



. Singleton: 60ml

. Sugar Syrup: 10ml

. Lime Juice: 20 ml

. Cucumber: 3 Slices

. Mint: 4 Sprigs

. To Garnish: Cucumber slice with mint



Method



. Add 3 cucumber slices and 4 mint sprigs to a cocktail shaker

. Combine 60 ml, Singleton, 20 ml lime juice and 10 ml sugar syrup in a mixing bowl.

. Garnish it with a cucumber slice with mint



Johnnie Ginger



Ingredients:



. Johnnie Walker Red label: 60ml

. Ginger Ale: 120ml

. To Garnish: Fresh Lime Wedge



Method



. Pour 60ml of Johnnie Walker Red Label whisky into an ice-filled glass

. Top up with 120ml of ginger ale

. Garnish with a fresh lime wedge



. Tanqueray Gin & Juice



Ingredients:



. Tanqueray Gin: 60ml

. Orange Juice: 30ml

. Pineapple Juice: 30ml

. Ice: 3-4 Cubes

. Lime Wedge: 1



Method:



. Fill your cocktail glass with some ice and pour 60ml Tanqueray Gin into it

. Add 30ml orange juice and 30ml pineapple juice to it

. Pinch 1 lime wedge and sip a drink





Smirnoff Moscow Mule



Ingredients:



. Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka: 60ml

. Ginger Beer: 30ml

. Lime Juice: 20ml

. To Garnish: Lime Wedge



Method

. In a copper mule cup, combine 60ml Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, 30ml ginger beer and 20ml lime juice

. Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and serve with a slice of lime as a garnish





Gordan's G&T



Ingredients:



. Gordon's Gin: 60ml

. Tonic Water: 150ml

. Ice: 3-4 Cubes

. To Garnish: Lime Wedge



Method



. Load an ice-filled glass with 60ml Gordan's Gin

. Top it up with 150ml Tonic Water

. Serve with a large lime wedge as a garnish



Black Dog Happiness



Ingredients:



. Black Dog Black Reserve Scotch: 60ml

. Sugar Syrup: 10ml

. Apple Juice: 20ml

. bCinnamon Stick: 1

. Lime Wedge: 1

. To Garnish: Cinnamon stick and thin slices of apple



Method



. To pull out the beautiful flavours, muddle the cinnamon stick and lime wedge with some sugar syrup

. Shake it up with the 20ml apple juice and 60ml Black Dog Black Reserve Scotch Whisky

. Strain it an ice-filled glass

. Add a cinnamon stick and thin Apple Slices to finish this masterpiece





Talisker 10 Sour



Ingredients:



. Talisker No.10: 60ml

. Sugar Syrup: 10ml

. Lime Juice: 20 ml

. Egg White: 1

. To Garnish: A lime or pepper grind



Method



. Fill a cocktail shaker or a jam jar halfway with egg white.

. Combine 60ml Talisker No.10, 10ml sugar syrup, and 20ml lime juice in a mixing glass.

. Shake with a lot of ice in a cocktail shaker and pour into a cocktail bottle.

. On top of the foam, garnish with lime or pepper grinds.



