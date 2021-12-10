Defence Ministry inks MoU with IITE, Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar, Dec 10 (IANS) The Ministry of Defence has entered an MoU with Indian Institute of Teacher Education (IITE) in Gandhinagar to facilitate training to teachers of Sainik Schools, an official said on Friday.



The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Joint Secretary (Land & Works) and Secretary, Sainik Schools Society (SSS), Rakesh Mittal on behalf of the Defence Ministry, and Registrar of IITE, Himanshu Patel in the presence of Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and IITE Vice Chancellor Harshad A. Patel in the national capital on Friday.



"The MoU is a significant step towards capacity building of teachers of Sainik Schools in terms of imparting quality education to students with Indian ethos. It would help to enhance the brand of not only existing Sainik Schools but also 100 upcoming Schools," the Defence Secretary said.



The MoU will be effective from January 2022 for a period of five years under which over 800 teachers of all Sainik Schools will be trained through courses named 'Gurudiksha', and 'Pratibaddhata'.



The purpose of the MoU is to nurture "the teachers of tomorrow" with the transformative knowledge of Indian traditions and usher in a new era of teacher education focusing upon the integral development of teachers.



Besides, other salient features of the MoU are to implement the New Education Policy in schools, and development of leadership qualities among students.



Other than that, the teachers will be taught on time management for UPSC-NDA preparation and CBSE curriculum, selection of appropriate pedagogies for academic subjects, inspiring and motivating teachers and students.



The agreement will also focus on lesson plan assessment strategies, dealing with individual differences, emotional and behavioural problems of students as a mentor, dealing with parents as a mentor and enhancing teacher-pupil relationship in a boarding school environment.



