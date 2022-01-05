Deepika Padukone unveils 'Gehraiyaan' posters on 36th birthday

Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) On her 36th birthday, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone treated her fans with the posters of her upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan', directed by Shakun Batra.



Deepika posted a motley of looks on her Instagram featuring her, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa.



She captioned the images: A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with! #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing 11th February!"



The movie looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of one's life path.



It also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.



Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films, the movie will have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.



