Deep depression intensifies into cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal (Lead)

Visakhapatnam, Dec 3 (IANS) The deep depression in Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclonic storm on Friday and was heading for north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



The deep depression over westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 25 kmph and intensified further into cyclonic storm 'Jawad' (pronounced Jowad) and lay centered at 11.30 a.m. about 420 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam, it said.



"It is likely to move northwestwards and reach west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts by tomorrow, the December 4 morning. Thereafter it is likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move along Odisha coast reaching near Puri around December 5 noon. Subsequently it is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards towards the West Bengal coast," the IMD said in its bulletin.



The met office has forecast light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over south coastal Odisha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh on Friday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely on Saturday.



Gale winds speed reaching 70-80 kmph and gusting to 90 kmph likely to prevail over west central adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal from Friday evening and gradually increase to 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph, over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal from Saturday evening of for the subsequent 12 hours.



Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely to commence along and off north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts from the midnight of Friday and increase gradually becoming 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph from Saturday evening, for the subsequent 12 hours.



IMD Amaravati director Stella Samuel said isolated places in Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, Visakhapatnam, and East Godavari districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.



She said fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea as the sea condition will be rough.



Authorities have sounded an alert in view of the cyclone. Holiday has been declared for educational institutions for two days.



Andhra Pradesh Commissioner for Disaster Management K. Kannababu said people should remain alert in view of the forecast of heavy rains and squally winds. He advised people to take all precautions in view of the likely flooding of low-lying areas.



Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das reviewed the situation with Srikakulam district officials. He said the cyclone may impact 11 mandals in the district. He asked the officials to ensure that the supply of drinking water is not affected.



Visakhapatnam District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has asked Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), Revenue and Irrigation Departments to remain alert. He said with heavy rains likely under the influence of the deep depression, the officials should take all precautionary measures. The Collector said that 66 personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 55 personnel of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were ready for rescue and relief work.



--IANS

ms/vd