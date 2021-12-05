Decomposed body of woman found in water tank

Gurugram, Dec 5 (IANS) A 30-year-old woman's decomposed body was found in an empty water tank of Ashiana society here in Sector-47 on Sunday, the police said.



A cleaning staff spotted the body and later informed the police.



A team of Sadar police station reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.



According to the police, when the workers were engaged to trim the grass growing on the roof of the building, they complained of foul smell originating from an eight-feet deep water tank.



Following this, the workers looked inside the tank, and found the body of the woman.



"No injury marks were visible on the body. The woman's body has been placed in the mortuary and efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the victim. The body seemed to be about a week old. The matter is under investigation," Dinesh Yadav, station house officer of the Sadar police station, said.



--IANS

str/pgh