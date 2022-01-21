Decline in equities continue for 4th straight sessions

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) and broader 50-scrip Nifty on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) extended their losses from the previous three consecutive sessions and declined on Friday.



At 10.25 a.m., Sensex traded at 58,593 points, down 0.9 per cent from the previous close of 59,464 points. It opened at 59,039 points.



Nifty traded at 17,599 points, down 0.9 per cent from the previous close of 17,757 points. It opened at 17,613 points.



Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Coal India, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel were some of the top losers, NSE data showed.



Top gainers during the early trade were Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consumers, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, and Power Grid Corporation.



--IANS

