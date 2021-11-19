Decision to repeal farm laws correct to avoid unnecessary controversy: BKS

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Reacting to the Centre's announcement to repeal three farm laws, the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said that the decision of repealing the farm laws is correct in order to avoid unnecessary controversy.



In a statement, BKS general secretary Badrinarayan Chaudhari said, "The government's decision to withdraw all the three farm laws is correct in the context of avoiding unnecessary controversy. This will ultimately lead to long-term loss for the farmers due to stubbornness of the so-called farmers."



Chaudhari pointed out that by improving these laws, small and medium farmers would have benefited more.



Welcoming Prime Minister Narednra Modi's announcement to form a committee to make Minimum Support Price (MSP) more effective, he said, "While welcoming this, the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh urges them to ensure representation of non-political organisations of the country in this."



The BKS mentioned that the real problem of farmers is their exploitation in the market and this needs to be guaranteed by making a law of remunerative value based on cost.



In September demanding a law to ensure cost based remunerative prices for farmer's produce, the BKS had held nationwide demonstrations. The BKS had said that the government should give remunerative prices to farmers or explain that their demand is wrong.



"Farmers do not get a remunerative price for their produce and the actual cost incurred is more than the MSP fixed by the government. We are demanding a cost based remunerative price for farmers as they are not getting it for their produce," the BKS had said.



In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said, "It seems some of the farmers are still not convinced by our sincere efforts. We have decided to repeal the three farm laws. The constitutional process to repeal these laws would be completed during the Parliament Session that would start at the end of this month."



