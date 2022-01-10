Decapitated head found at Telangana temple, human sacrifice suspected

Hyderabad, Jan 10 (IANS) In a suspected case of human sacrifice, decapitated head of an unidentified man was found at a temple in Telangana's Nalgonda district on Monday.



The severed head was found at the feet of the deity at the Mettu Mahankali temple on the outskirts of Kurmedu village in Gollapalli mandal of Nalgonda.



The temple priest was shocked to see the head at the feet of the deity when he reached there early Monday and informed the police.



The police officers, who rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area and began an investigation. Police did not find any signs of the murder in the temple premises or the surrounding areas.



A police officer said they suspect that the man, believed to be in his 30s, was murdered at some other place and his head was dumped at the temple.



Police formed five special teams to trace the victim's identity and recover the torso. Dog squads were also pressed into service.



As the spot is close to Hyderabad-Nagarjuna Sagar Highway, police suspect that the killers carried the head of the victim in a vehicle and dumped it there.



The police teams were scanning CCTV footage in the area and working on some other clues.



A case of murder has been registered at Chintapalli police station. A police officer said they have alerted surrounding police stations to identify the victim.



