Debutante Avantika Dassani: Absolute thrill to take on a challenging character

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Actress Avantika Dassani, the daughter of 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' fame Bhagyashree, who is making her foray into the entertainment industry with a psychological thriller-drama series 'Mithya', was thrilled to work on the project with an intriguing story at its heart.



Sharing her excitement for the debut and shedding light on her first project, Avantika Dassani said in a statement, "It has been an absolute thrill to take on a challenging character and intriguing story such as this, for my very first endeavor."



Praising her team members, she added, "I'm also immensely grateful to have worked with an incredibly talented and supportive cast and crew, who have warmly welcomed a newbie like me."



Commenting on the emergence of OTT platforms in the past few years, she said, "Today OTT platforms are where audiences come looking for their most exciting experiences and good stories and I'm really glad to start my journey by being a part of this! I hope the audiences enjoy watching Mithya, as much as we have had making it."



'Mithya' produced by Applause Entertainment and presented by ZEE5, also stars Huma Qureshi and Parambrata.



--IANS

aa/dc/svn







