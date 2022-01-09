Debilitating illness at World Military Games in Wuhan in 2019 raises questions

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) A Canadian military officer who fears he was at the 'Ground Zero' of Covid two months before China officially acknowledged the virus has demanded an investigation into the suspicious outbreak of illness there, Daily Mail reported.



The long-serving officer, who cannot be named as he is still in the forces, was among the scores of athletes who fell sick with a debilitating illness after attending the World Military Games in Wuhan in October 2019.



He said foreign competitors found the city of 11 million people "like a ghost town", and so many cases of a mysterious virus afflicted the Canadian team that a quarantine section was set up on their military flight back home, the report said.



The officer, who is still suffering from the effects of his illness despite previous high levels of fitness, said a military-appointed doctor later said he almost certainly caught Covid.



His revelations fuel concerns the Chinese government covered up the outbreak – with devastating consequences. The Beijing regime says the first confirmed case was December 8, three weeks before the World Health Organisation was tipped off by sources in Taiwan, the report added.



Several European athletes attending the Games, which attracted more than 9,000 competitors from 100 countries, have said they developed Covid-like symptoms in Wuhan. Reports also suggested Iranian participants died soon after returning home, the report added.



