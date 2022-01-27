Death penalty to rape accused in Bihar's Araria

Patna, Jan 27 (IANS) A special Pocso court in Bihar's Araria has handed death penalty to a person accused of raping a 6-year-old minor girl in December last year.



The accused has been identified as Mohammad Mejar, said to be a notorious criminal of Araria. The death sentence was announced in less than two months by Additional Session Judge Shashi Kant Rai.



Mejar had allegedly kidnapped a 6-year-old girl of a Dalit community on December 1, 2021. The child was playing outside her house when he spotted her, kidnapped and later raped at a secluded place.



Following the incident, the victim's mother lodged an FIR in the women police station against Mejar.



The police said that Mejar was trying to flee to Nepal but failed. He was arrested by district police on December 13.



Then SP Hriday Kant of Araria had said that the accused was involved in three rape cases in the past apart from other criminal cases.



"Following his arrest, district police proceeded for speedy trial in the court. The investigators have submitted vital evidence including swab and skin tissues reports in the court. The court held him guilty of crime under IPC sections of 376. It has also kept his past criminal record. He was considered as sexual predator of Araria," said Special public prosecutor of the case.



