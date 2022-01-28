'Death on the Nile' to release in Indian cinemas on February 11

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Gal Gadot and Kenneth Branagh-starrer 'Death on the Nile' is all set to release in India on February 11.



The cast includes names such as five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Margot Robbi, Tom Bateman, Ali Fazal, Leititia Wright, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Rosie Leslie, among a host of other eminent actors.



The plot tells the tale of a perfect couple's honeymoon on a cruise, however things take an awry turn after a murder takes place on the ship. The movie is set on the picturesque locales of the Giza pyramid and sandy desert vistas.



It revolves around Poirot's search for the deadly murderer as Gadot's character shares wih him that she's not safe and "doesn't trust" anyone who's aboard the cruise.



Based on the 1937 novel by Agatha Christie, 'Death on the Nile' is a daring mystery-thriller about the emotional chaos and deadly consequences triggered by obsessive love.



The film which reunites the filmmaking team behind 2017's global hit 'Murder on the Orient Express', is written by Michael Green, adapted from Christie's novel, and is produced by Ridley Scott, Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, and Kevin J. Walsh, with Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Matthew Jenkins, James Prichard and Mathew Prichard serving as executive producers.



