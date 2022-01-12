'Death On The Nile' character posters up the ante on mystery quotient

Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) The makers of 'Death On The Nile' released the character posters from the film. The posters reflect a sharp contrast in the warm and cool colour tones.



The film, which features an ensemble cast of Gal Gadot, Emma Mackey, Ali Fazal, Sophie Okonedo, Rose Leslie, Letita Wright, Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French and Kenneth Branagh, is based on Agatha Christie's novel of the same name.



While Ali who is part of the prominent cast in the film will be seen essaying the character of cousin Andrew Katchadourian, one of the suspects, Gal Gadot will essay the role of Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle in this classic whodunnit murder mystery.



Actor Kenneth Branagh has also directed the murder mystery.



'Death On The Nile', produced by 20th Century Fox, is slated to release on February 11.



