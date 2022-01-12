Deaf, mute minor girl gangraped, thrown on road in Rajasthan's Alwar

Jaipur, Jan 12 (IANS) A minor deaf and mute girl was gangraped in Rajasthan's Alwar and thrown on road near culvert in a profusely bleeding condition.



The incident happened on Tuesday night and the condition of the girl is critical.



The girl was lying there in pain for around an hour when she was spotted by the public who informed the police.



The police then rushed the girl to a local hospital where she was admitted to the ICU.



As her condition was serious, she was shifted to Jaipur hospital late at night.



The gang-rape accused are yet to be identified.



Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam told IANS, "The kid is presently at JK Lon in Jaipur. Our primary concern is her health and hence she was shifted there and our deputy SP Anjali is there with her. We have formed an SIT team, including six SHOs who are searching for technical and scientific evidence to arrest the accused," she said.



The minor was thrown near the culvert, Gautam informed and said, "We came to know that the minor was missing from nearby village Malakheda at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. We informed her parents and they identified their kid."



The police are on the lookout for the accused. CCTV footage is being checked, informed officials.



Superintendent of JK Lon Hospital, Dr Arvind Shukla said that a team of seven doctors is treating the girl. It also includes gynecologists and plastic surgeons. The girl has been badly injured by a sharp object, said the doctor.



--IANS

