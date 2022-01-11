Deadline for filing Income Tax Return extended till March 15

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) The Centre on Tuesday extended the deadlines for several compliances, including the filing of Income Tax Return (ITR) for the assessment year 2021-22.



The due date of furnishing of returns of income for the assessment year 2021-22 has now been extended to March 15, 2022.



In a statement, the Ministry of Finance said the decision has been taken after considering difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders due to the Covid situation and in electronic filing of various reports of audit under the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961.



Notably, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to further extend the due dates of furnishing audit report under any provision of the Act for the previous year (2020-21) to February 15, 2022.



The due date of furnishing report from an accountant by persons entering into international transactions or specified domestic transactions under Section 92E of the Act for the previous year (2020-21) is now February 15, 2022.



"The due date of furnishing of 'Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22', which was October 31, 2021 under Sub-section (1) of Section 139 of the Act, as extended to November 30, 2021 and February 15, 2022, is further extended to March 15, 2022," the ministry said.



"The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which was November 30, 2021 under Sub-section (1) of Section 139 of the Act, as extended to December 31, 2021 and February 28, 2022, is further extended to March 15, 2022," it added.



