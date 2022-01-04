DDMA to impose weekend curfew in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday decided to impose a weekend curfew in the capital city in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 resurgence.



In a virtual meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, the Authority suggested for weekend curfew during which no non-essential movement will be allowed.



The meeting also discussed imposing more restrictions in the city in an effort to curb the unabated surge.



According to the DDMA order, all government offices, except those dealing with essential services, will work from home. A cap of 50 per cent occupancy has been imposed on private offices.



On Monday, Delhi reported 4,099 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day spike after May 18, 2021 when the tally was also 4,482.



The new cases have pushed the infection tally to 14,58,220.



Meanwhile, an additional Covid fatality has increased the national capital's death toll to 25,110.



The Covid infection in the city has climbed to 6.46 per cent, highest in the last seven months. According to the Delhi Health Department, the national capital had recorded 6.89 per cent positivity rate on May 18, 2021.



Of the cases being reported in the national capital, 81 per cent are that of the new Omicron variant, Health Minister Satyendra Jain had said in the Legislative Assembly on Monday.



The capital has, so far, detected 351 Omicron cases, of which 57 have been discharged from the hospital.



--IANS

