DCC Animal Hospital makes entry into PetTech

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANSlife) As part of its ongoing effort to simplify veterinary services in the country, DCC (Dogs Cats & Companions) Animal Center, a famous multi-specialty petcare hospital in Delhi, has introduced its flagship proprietary app 'PetConnect.'





The app includes the first-ever comprehensive and reliable medical history and records database for pets, and is a testament to DCC's efforts to improve pet healthcare by increasing dependability, accessibility, and convenience of use, bringing it up to level with human healthcare!



In 2020, the global Pet Tech Market was worth over USD 5.5 billion, and it is expected to increase at a 22 percent CAGR from 2021 to 2027. DCC has therefore made its debut into the PetTech sphere, expanding both the nature and extent of their services, with an investment of 80-90 million INR in the initiative. PetConnect, a first-of-its-kind programme in pet health tech, was developed based on extensive research and consultation with prominent veterinarians to address all aspects of pet healthcare. The organisation anticipates word-of-mouth awareness to help drive increase business and consumers by 2X as a result of the improved connectivity, convenience, and accessibility it provides.



The app is packed with features such as smooth appointment reservations, reminders, and treatments, contactless payments and bills, and a wide and informative knowledge base, as well as instruction on pre and post-treatment care. Pet parents will be able to connect with highly qualified DCC doctors via the app, and DCC prides itself on providing complete transparency while focusing on quality healthcare for an improved consumer experience and insuring nothing but the best for their dogs!



There have been no accurate and comprehensive medical history trackers for pets, similar to those for humans, until now, resulting in a lack of information and history about low-lying conditions, multi-stage adoptions, prior medication, and other issues. Having these records available, rather than just the immediate symptoms, might help veterinarians manage a pet more effectively by identifying and treating a relatively minor problem before it becomes a severe problem. As a result, DCC is concentrating on utilising technology in pet healthcare to make the entire process more fluid and to provide owners with an organic one-stop solution for all pet-health needs.



Mr. Ohhun Kwon, when asked about the new service, said, "DCC is a leader in the Pet Tech industry in the United States. Covid-19 has increased pet ownership in India, resulting in a burgeoning pet-care business. This means that we must rethink and reimagine the future of pet wellness and health in order to make it easier for pet owners and provide the greatest care for our beloved pets. PetConnect is a first-of-its-kind effort in the field of pet health technology, and we're working on more tech solutions to help close the gaps. We hope that by doing so, we will be able to provide tremendous convenience and ease for both animals and their parents."



DCC had previously offered virtual telemedicine services to help pet owners across the country bridge the healthcare divide. During the Covid pandemic, pet parents and veterinarians were able to use the company's patented platform to receive continuous veterinarian care and support because to the carefully curated and highly specialised services.



In addition, DCC Petcare's Gurgaon location provides cutting-edge boarding, day-care, and grooming services, providing much-needed relief to busy families. The temperature-controlled rooms, professional handlers, customizable feeding plans (which can be pre-discussed with the desk manager), and other amenities at the DCC Petcare boarding facility guarantee that pets have a comfortable and stress-free stay.



(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)



--IANS

IANSlife/tb







