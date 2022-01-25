Dave Filoni on why he signed Robert Rodriguez for 'Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett'

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Dave Filoni, the producer of the 'Star Wars' spin off show 'Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett' recently revealed getting ace producer and visual effects maven Robert Rodriguez onboard was integral to infusing life into the titular character.



Talking about getting in aboard and Robert's subsequent understanding and process of sketching the character, Dave said, "Robert was so important to the whole process of bringing Boba to life. He loved the character and even made his own animatics with action figures on occasion. He's an expert, he's a Jedi. He knows his stuff and what he wants to capture.



Commenting on Robert's fluidity for knowledge sharing, the producer said, "He shares knowledge left and right. If you ask him questions, he's offering answers, and he'll show you clips about how he did things in the digital filmmaking frontier with George (Lucas) when it was all happening and he was doing 'Sin City'. So he's got a great Legacy connection."



Boba Fett is a highly-loved character within the realms of 'Star Wars' fans. He had appeared briefly in the original trilogy, the prequels, and 'The Mandalorian'.



The spin off series 'Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett', is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.



--IANS

aa/dc/svn/ksk/