'Dasara' will feature Keerthy Suresh, Nani in de-glam roles

Hyderabad, Jan 30 (IANS) As Nani and Keerthy Suresh are to come together for the movie 'Dasara', they are prepping up to de-glamourise themselves for the rural-themed movie.



It has been reported that Keerthy Suresh and Nani are trying out looks individually so that they look comfortable in rustic clothes in the upcoming movie.



The lead pair, who last appeared together in a movie five year ago, attended a workshop where they took look tests and the results were quite satisfactory. So, they have been preparing with their makeover, as the movie is to get kick-started with the shooting to commence soon.



Keerthy Suresh has played a number of author-backed roles in her career, but playing her character in 'Dasara' is going to be more demanding that what she has done so far.



'Dasara', which marks the directorial debut of Srikanth Odela, is said to be a tale of a village in the coal mine area of Singareni in Telangana. It will most likely be released in August.



In this Sudhakar Cherukuri production, Santosh Narayan will score the soundtrack, Sathyan Sooryan is the cinematographer, and Navin Nooli, the editor.



--IANS

