Darshan Kumaar's 'The Kashmir Files' motion poster gives insight into his character

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) The makers of 'The Kashmir Files' have released a motion poster of actor Darshan Kumaar, who essays the role of Krishna Pandit, a third-generation Kashmiri Pandit refugee with 'Stockholm Syndrome'.



The character has 'Stockholm Syndrome' because of his college mentor Professor Radhika Menon, portrayed by Pallavi Joshi.



His character harbours the philosophy that the Pandit community has a very convoluted stand on Kashmiriyat. His take is very simple - 'Say sorry to each other and move on'. However, the reality of Kashmir starts dawning on him after he meets the four aging, long lost friends of his grandfather.



The film, written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher and Chinmay Mandlekar. Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files' will hit theatres on January 26.



--IANS

aa/kr