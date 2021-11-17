Daniel Baldwin defends brother Alec over 'Rust' shooting accident

Los Angeles, Nov 17 (IANS) Veteran Hollywood star Alec Baldwin's brother Daniel feels the actor has been made a "scapegoat" over the 'Rust' shooting accident.



Alec was rehearsing with a prop gun when he accidentally fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of the western, but Daniel thinks the blame for the tragedy is only being pointed at his sibling because he's known for his outspoken ways and strong views on subjects including his anti-gun stance, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



Daniel said: "You know Alec's got the name though doesn't he, so let's go ahead and take Alec for his political views and the many, many wonderful things he's done for different charities and people and his wife and let's see if we can't sensationalise this and go after Alec. "



He added: "This is what he faces because he's opinionated and he's strong-headed and he has really staunch views on certain things and those people who don't like him will take advantage of him and persecute his wife. He's a target."



The 'Helen Alone' actor said that it is "really, really apparent" that Alec has "no blame at all", even though he pulled the trigger.



Speaking on 'The Domenick Nati Show', he said: "Well you know, when you hear that anything like this happens at someone's 'hand' you immediately assume, but you have to remember something, the number of protocols on a film when a weapon is being used are pretty vast."



"When it's done properly, it's set up so this can never happen so it's really, really apparent that Alec has no blame at all."



The 61-year-old star admitted his brother had been left "crushed" by the tragedy.



He said: "Alec is crushed by this. He loved this woman, he loves what he does feels terrible that this horrendous accident has happened but he has no responsibility at all. This is why they set it up with these pros that handle this stuff so this never happens."



