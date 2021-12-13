Dalai Lama writes to Biden, expresses concern for victims of tornadoes

Dharamsala, Dec 13 (IANS) Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has written to President Joe Biden to express his concern about the loss of life and property that so many Americans have suffered during tornadoes impacting several states, including Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee.



"I appreciate that the United States Government as well as the state governments of the affected areas, are doing all they can to provide immediate relief and solace to the victims," he wrote.



"I have had the opportunity to visit some of these states in the past, and I offer my condolences to you, to the families who have lost loved ones, and to everyone affected by these devastating storms."



The tornadoes have torn through states including Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.



Search and rescue teams in western Kentucky and nearby states were combing through rubble for survivors after a series of tornadoes ripped through the region, killing at least dozens, while the number of deaths in Kentucky alone could exceed 100, The Wall Street Journal quoted state officials as saying.



Last week more than 30 separate tornadoes moved with devastating power and speed across six US states stretching from Mississippi in the south to Illinois in the north.



--IANS

vg/dpb