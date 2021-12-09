Dalai Lama wishes success to new German Chancellor

Dharamsala, Dec 9 (IANS) In a letter congratulating Olaf Scholz on his election as the new Chancellor of Germany, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Thursday wished him success.



"I am sure that with your understanding and pragmatism Germany will continue to develop economically and play a leading role in upholding freedom, the rule of law, democracy and respect for human rights across the world," the Dalai Lama said.



"Germany's contribution to the strength and stability of the European Union remains a beacon of hope and inspiration to the wider world".



"Over the last four decades, I have been able to visit Germany many times and have been deeply touched by the openness and warmth of people from all walks of life.



"I have also been encouraged by their enthusiastic interest in my efforts to promote a sense of the oneness of humanity and inter-religious harmony.



"May I take this opportunity to express my deep gratitude to the people of Germany for their friendly concern for the situation of the Tibetan people. Your predecessor, Chancellor Angela Merkel, took a personal interest and I appreciated her goodwill," he added.



His Holiness ended by wishing the new Chancellor every success in meeting the challenges that lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of Germany.



Scholz from the Social Democratic Party was sworn in as the new German Chancellor on Wednesday after his party won the federal elections in September.



