Daily new Omicron, Covid cases rise again in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 6 (IANS) Kerala on Thursday registered another 50 Omicron cases, taking the total tally to 280 while 4,649 people turned Covid positive, state Health Minister Veena George said.



Another 17 Covid deaths were reported taking the total death toll to 49,116.



George said 68,325 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate stood at 6.80 per cent.



Across the state, there were 25,157 active cases of which 8.7 per cent were under treatment in hospitals.



George said that of the 280 Omicron cases, 186 came from low risk countries, 64 from high risk countries, while 30 were primary contacts.



--IANS

sg/vd