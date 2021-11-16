Daily Covid cases rise to 44 after a day's fall in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) The national capital Delhi reported 44 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 14,40,484, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.



However, no Covid death has been reported in the last twenty four hours. The city's death toll stands at 25,095. The death rate stands at 1.74 per cent in the city.



The Covid infection rate in the national capital has increased to 0.08 per cent. The active case in the city stands at 357 as per the latest health bulletin. With 24 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has risen to 14,15,032 so far, the health bulletin said.



A total of 156 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.



With a 98.23 per cent of Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi has climbed to 0.024 per cent.



Meanwhile, a total of 52,166 new tests -- 40,958 RT-PCR and 11,208 Rapid Antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 3,01,74,540 so far.



The number of containment zones stands at 125 in the city.



Out of 1,14,547 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 42,752 were first doses and 71,795 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,13,70,761, according to the health bulletin.



