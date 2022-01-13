Daily Covid cases breach 10K mark in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jan 13 (IANS) The Covid-19 cases in Odisha crossed the 10,000 mark on Thursday as the state registered 10,059 fresh cases during the last 24 hours.



On Wednesday, the State had recorded 8,778 Covid cases.



According to the State Information and Public Relation Department, of the fresh cases, 872 infected people were in the age group of 0 to 18 years. Moreover, 5,833 were detected in quarantine while 4,226 are local contact cases, said the department.



The cases were reported from all 30 districts of the state. Khurda district continued to be on top of the infection list with 3,188 new cases, followed by Sundargarh (1348), Cuttack (870) and Sambalpur (570). With the new cases, the active caseload in Odisha reached 44,349.



The state health department has confirmed the death of another three persons due to the virus. The death cases were reported from Angul, Kendrapara and Nayagarh districts.



A total of 81,065 samples were tested in the state in the past 24 hours. The daily test positivity rate (TPR) in the state has also increased to 12.40 per cent from 11.76 per cent reported on Wednesday. The TPR was 10.25 per cent on Tuesday.



State Director, health services, Bijay Mohapatra said the infection rate is on an upward trend in the state. It is expected to rise and reach a peak in the next few days, he said.



"The hospitalisation rate remained quite low as compared to the second wave. However, we are continuing the process of strengthening our healthcare infrastructure, medicine and oxygen supply as no one can predict the virus," Mohapatra said.

Till date, occupancy percentage of general beds in the state is is 6.51 per cent, ICU beds 12.51 per cent and ventilator beds 3.62 per cent, he informed.



Further, the director said that taking the positivity rate, hospitalisations and death rate into consideration, steps are being taken to contain it.



