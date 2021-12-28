Daily Covid caseload nearly doubles in Gujarat to 394

Gandhinagar, Dec 28 (IANS) Gujarat reported 394 fresh Covid cases and one death on Tuesday against 34 recoveries, after reporting 204 cases a day before, state health department data showed.



The number of active cases also mounted to 1,420 on Tuesday, as compared to Monday's 1,086.



Of the new cases reported on Tuesday, Ahmedabad led the chart with 182 cases, followed by Surat (61), Rajkot (37), Vadodara (35), Gandhinagar (10), Jamnagar (7), and Junagadh and Bhavnagar (2 each).



The state also reported five more Omicron cases on Tuesday, including 2 in Ahmedabad and one each in Vadodara, Mehsana and Porbandar.



With this, Gujarat has so far reported 78 Omicron cases, of which 24 have been discharged.



Ahmedabad has reported most number of Omicron cases so far at 25, followed by Vadodara (19), Anand and Kheda (6 each), Gandhinagar and Rajkot (5 each), Surat and Jamnagar (3 each), ad Bharuch and Porbandar (1 each).



Over 2.22 lakh doses of Covid vaccine were administered on Tuesday, taking the statewide total to above 8.88 crore.



--IANS

amc/arm