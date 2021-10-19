Daily 1st time creators more than doubled on YouTube Shorts

San Francisco, Oct 19 (IANS) Google-owned YouTube has announced that the daily first-time creators more than doubled on its short-video app called 'Shorts' in one year.



YouTube Shorts was first launched in India during 2020 and has since been expanded to more than 100 countries.



"We launched YouTube Shorts to empower the next generation of mobile-first creators. We're still at the beginning of our journey, but since we first launched our Shorts creation tools in September 2020, the average number of daily first-time creators more than doubled (from September 2020 to September 2021)," the company said in a statement.



The firm has expanded its Shorts Fund into 30 plus more countries globally as it continues to start rewarding creators.



YouTube Shorts is receiving 3.5 billion daily views on the global level, and India is among the countries leading the figures.



According to the latest data from management consulting firm Bain & Company, three in four Internet users -- or 600 to 650 million Indians -- will consume short-form videos by 2025, with active users spending up to 55 to 60 minutes of such content per day.



More than 200 million Indians watched short-form videos at least once in 2020, with daily active users spending up to 45 minutes a day on these platforms.



As the video consumption grows, there lies a greater responsibility on platforms like YouTube to make sure people are watching responsible creator content.



To ensure this, YouTube has launched #CreateWithCare, its latest initiative in India that partners with leading creators to preserve and promote a diverse and inclusive community on YouTube that can drive responsible growth.



"#CreateWithCare aligns with our mission to empower creators from all backgrounds, communities, languages and genders, including many that may be under-represented, to find their voice an audience and cultivate a sense of belonging," Satya Raghavan, Director of YouTube Content Partnerships, India, told IANS recently.



"We make sure that our creators understand how best to use the platform and how to grow, and for this we already have a set of community guidelines. These guidelines actually focus on how to create content in a responsible manner," he added.



YouTube has on boarded about 25 of top creators to take a pledge to create content more responsibly. At the 'Creator Camp' virtual event this week, Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, National Commission of Women in India, also encouraged the YouTube creator community to create content responsibly and inclusively.



