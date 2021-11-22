Daali Dhananjay's 'Badava Rascal' to hit screens on Christmas eve

Bengaluru, Nov 22 (IANS) Popular Kannada actor Daali Dhananjay's new film 'Badava Rascal' is scheduled to be released on Christmas eve on December 24.



'Badava Rascal' has generated a lot of expectations from fans and film buffs. Dhananjay has already stated that it is his most expected movie and he invested everything that he earned till date into this venture.



The team has released a new song which is trending. Dhananjay is turning producer with this movie under the banner Daali Pictures.



The movie is directed by debutant director Shankar Guru. Amrutha Iyengar is playing the lead role opposite Dhananjay.



Nagabhushana and Poornachandra Mysuru are in key roles. Vasuki Vaibhav has composed music for the film.



