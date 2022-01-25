D Imman to score music for Suseenthiran's next film

Chennai, Jan 25 (IANS) Well-known Tamil film director Suseenthiran has announced that music director D Imman will be scoring music for his upcoming film, which is to be produced by Thai Saravanan for Nallusamy Pictures.



In a video clip, director Suseenthiran while greeting music director Imman, who celebrated his birthday on Monday, announced that he would be joining hands with the music director for the seventh time.



"I am very happy to announce that I will be joining hands and working together with Imman for the seventh time. In fact, composing work is going on. We are finalising the other members of the cast and crew of the film. We intend to begin shooting the film on May 1 this year," Suseenthiran said.



Sources close to the unit say that pre-production work is in full swing and that the film will be made on a big budget. Suseenthiran and D Imman have earlier worked together on 'Pandiya Naadu', 'Jeeva', 'Paayum Puli', 'Maaveran Kittu', 'Nenjil Thunivirundhal' and 'Kennedy Club'.



--IANS

mani/dc/svn/bg