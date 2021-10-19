'Czech Prez currently unable to perform any duties due to health reasons'

Prague, Oct 19 (IANS) Czech President Milos Zeman is "currently unable to perform any work duties due to health reasons", Senate Speaker Milos Vystrcilhas announced.



According to the Czech News Agency (CTK), the leadership of the country's Senate will meet on Tuesday with the chairs of the parliamentary parties to discuss the procedure for transferring the powers of the President during Zeman's indisposition.



In a statement on Monday, Vystrcil also said that the long-term prognosis of the 77-year-old leader's health condition was extremely uncertain, reports Xinhua news agency.



Zeman is unlikely to return to his work duties in the weeks to come, Vystrcil said, referring to the Central Military Hospital's (UVN) statement.



Zeman has been hospitalised in the intensive care unit at the UVN in Prague since October 10.



No details have been released except that he had complications related to an undisclosed chronic illness.



Zeman, the third President of the Czech Republic, has been in office since March 2013.



He had previously served as the Prime Minister from 1998 to 2002.



--IANS

ksk/

