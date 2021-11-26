Czech President tests Covid positive

Prague, Nov 26 (IANS) Czech President Milos Zeman has tested positive for Covid-19, his office confirmed.



In a statement, the office said Zeman, who was hospitalised in early October, tested positive on Thursday afternoon and was transported back to the Central Military Hospital in Prague from where he was discharged earlier in the day, reports Xinhua news agency.



The work program of the President will "be suspended during the treatment of Covid-19", it added.



