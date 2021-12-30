Cyprus introduces emergency measures against Covid

Nicosia, Dec 30 (IANS) Starting from Thursday, new emergency measures aimed at slowing the spread of Covid-19 in Cyprus will come into force, Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas announced.



Everyone except those who have received a booster shot will have to present a negative 24-hour test before entering what Hadjipantelas called 'high risk ' places, such as entertainment venues, dance clubs and reception halls for weddings, reports Xinhua news agency.



The maximum number of people allowed into such places has also been limited to 300.



Meanwhile, the number of public services and business employees working from home will be increased from 10 per cent to 40 per cent.



Hadjipantelas said that as of December 30, football stadiums will operate at 50 per cent of their capacity, with obligatory wearing of masks.



Football authorities said that some matches may have to be postponed due to a large number of infections among players and club officials.



Twenty-nine coronavirus cases have now been identified in nine football clubs.



Restrictions at airports will also be tightened as of January 4, following a sharp rise in coronavirus cases among incoming passengers.



All passengers will be required to present a 48-hour negative test before boarding, and take another PCR test on arrival, at their own expense.



The measures were announced after an extraordinary night-time meeting of the Council of Ministers, as authorities announced that new infections jumped on Wednesday to 3,002 from 2,241 on Tuesday, in a population of less than one million.



Since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, Cyprus has reported 157,928 confirmed Covid cases and 635 deaths.



