Cyclonic circulation brings copious rainfall in western India

New Delhi/Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Due a cyclonic circulation off the western coast, several districts of western Maharashtra, parts of Gujarat and central India received widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall with multiple stations recording more than 60 mm rains in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the unseasonal rainfall was because of a cyclonic circulation that lay over southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea and a trough in lower levels ran from this cyclonic circulation to Kutch in Gujarat coupled with the Western Disturbance that lay as a trough in mid upper tropospheric westerlies in northwest India.



"Today, the cyclonic circulation is still persisting at east Central Arabian Sea and a trough NE Arabian Sea across Kutch along with the Western Disturbance. It is the combination of mixing of these two systems that has brought more than normal rains for this time of the year in Western Maharashtra, Gujarat and southern/western Madhya Pradesh," IMD's senior scientist from Pune, K.S. Hosalikar said.



The IMD has already forecast the probability of light to moderate rainfall for Mumbai for Thursday and rest of the places in interior Maharashtra would continue to be cloudy and there could be fog like conditions, especially at places along the Western Ghats.



Rainfall recorded for 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. Thursday:



Mumbai and suburbs: Santa Cruz - 91.2 mm, Colaba - 90.2 mm, Byculla 100.5 mm, CSMT 94.5 mm, Juhu Airport 93 mm, Matunga 94.5 mm, Sion 92.5 mm, Vikhroli 88.5 mm, Thane-Belapur 90.2 mm and Dahanu 114.4 mm.



In and around Pune too there was copious amounts of rainfall recorded. For the same duration of 24 hours, Pune 75.4 mm, Ballalwadi recorded 56.5 mm rainfall, Pashan 105.5 mm, Chinchwad 103.0 mm, NDA 43.0 mm, Bhor 73.5 mm, Indapur 63.5 mm, Dudulgaon 79.5 mm, Ambegaon 55 mm, Dhamdhene 84.5 mm, Lavale 75 mm, Khed 87 mm, Magarpatta 65 mm, Wadgaonsheri 127.5 mm, Malin 84.5 mm, Purandar 72.5 mm, Shivaji Nagar 75.4 mm, Rajgurunagar 64.5 mm, Talegaon 64 mm, Haveli 115 mm, Daund 52 mm, Nimgiri 67.5 mm, Baramati 50.8 mm.



Several other areas of western Maharashtra too received similar amounts of rainfall. Nasik 63.8 mm, Matheran 71 mm, Kolhapur 69 mm, Solapur 115.6 mm, Sangli 57.8 mm, Malegaon 55 mm, Ahmednagar 20 mm, Harnai 40.4 mm and Goa: Marmugao 62.4 mm.



--IANS

niv/dpb