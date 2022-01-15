Cyclicals to drive Q3FY22 earnings growth: MOFSLA

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Corporate earnings growth for the third quarter of FY22 is expected to be led by cyclical stocks, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOSFL) said in a report.



Earnings growth is anticipated to be driven by metals, oil and gas and BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) sectors.



In its report, MOSFL said that economic recovery backed by festive demand, higher commodity prices and improvement in asset quality in financials are expected to back this trend.



"There remains a clear divergence in 3QFY22 earnings growth. Global cyclicals, such as oil and gas and metals, continue to drive aggregate earnings growth, while BFSI profits are led by improvements in asset quality and credit growth," the report said.



"Technology is likely to continue its momentum, propelled by strong revenue growth," it added.



The auto and cement sectors are anticipated to drag earnings down, led by poor demand and higher commodity prices.



"Consumer, healthcare, capital goods, consumer durables and specialty chemicals are predicted to report single-digit YoY profit growth. Input cost pressures continue to weigh on gross margins for cement, specialty chemicals, autos, consumer staples and durables sectors," the report said.



The report pointed out that Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, BPCL, IOC, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Titan, Hindalco and ONGC have seen an upgrade in their FY22 earnings.



"Companies that have seen downgrades to their FY22E earnings are Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Ultratech Cement, Hero Motors, Shree Cement, Coal India, Axis Bank and HUL," it said.



--IANS

rv/arm