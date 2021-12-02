Cyberabad police picks up 20 overstaying foreigners

Hyderabad, Dec 2 (IANS) Cyberabad police have picked up 20 foreigners overstaying in India during cordon and search operations in Rajendranagar police station limits.



A police officer said they will be produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and the process will be initiated to send them back to their countries.



They are from African countries, mainly from Somalia, Congo and Nigeria, said Deputy Commissioner of Police N. Prakash Reddy.



The foreigners were picked up for questioning on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday during cordon and search operations in Sun City, PNT Colony, and Bandlaguda under Rajendranagar police station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.



Over 150 policemen including Assistant Commissioner of Police, Rajendranagar and five inspectors participated in the cordon and search operations.



Reddy said they had information that 40 foreigners were overstaying in these areas. The police found 20 people overstaying in India even after expiry of their student visas.



The DCP said they would be produced before FRRO and those found to be overstaying without valid documents would be sent back to their respective countries.



The police officer also cautioned house owners that they should share all details of foreigners with the police station concerned before giving their premises on rent to them. "If the foreigners are found to be involved in any criminal activity, the house owners will also be booked in such cases," he said.



--IANS

ms/vd