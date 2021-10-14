Customs officials seize 1.5 kg gold smuggled from Sharjah

Jaipur, Oct 14 (IANS) Customs officials on Thursday seized one-and-a-half kg gold worth Rs 73 lakh, which was smuggled in from Sharjah to Jaipur.



The gold was brought by the accused in liquid form and was hidden inside a pair of jeans, stacked in the waist belt area in a cavity that was created by him. Some of the liquid gold was also hidden in his undergarments.



--IANS

