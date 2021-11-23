Curtain raisers for 'Invest Rajasthan 2022' in all districts

Jaipur, Nov 23 (IANS) A series of conclaves have been planned in each district ahead of "Invest Rajasthan 2022," the state government's international investment summit.



The conclaves will extend small investors an opportunity to sign MoUs and LoIs with the government and shall act as a curtain raiser for the event.



According to officials, the first district conclave in the sequence will be held at Bhilwara on December 15.



These district level investment conclaves will put micro and small investments on fast-track progress in the state.



As part of these conclaves, officials concerned are reaching out to existing investors and investor groups to explore the expansion and new investment possibilities. The Rajasthani diaspora is also being approached and are being assured of rapid progress of their proposals along with other strategic and policy advantages of investment in the state.



An outlay of the expected MoUs and LoIs was presented by the DIC officials at a review meeting held in Jaipur on Monday. The DIC officials briefed on the preparations for the the event and tabled the investment possibilities in their respective districts.



Secretary Industries, GoR, Commissioner Industry and Commerce, Additional Commissioner Bureau of Investment and other senior department officials gave necessary directions to make the conclaves a success at every district.



"It's an integrated effort of the local industrial organisations and Rajasthan government to develop a sense of ownership and facilitative environment in each district and pose them as investment destination," said Archana Singh, Commissioner Industry and Commerce, GoR.



Hundreds of investment proposals have already been received across all district industries centres (DICs). The proposals are from a variety of sectors ranging from tourism, food and agro processing, renewable energy and even cement manufacturing. The DICs have been asked to further step up on the investor outreach activities to ensure maximum conversion of each district's investment potential.



The measures will create a robust foundation for the major investments and bolster state plans to attract international investments in the Invest Rajasthan summit to be held in Jaipur on November 24-25.



Micro and small industries play a major role in development of industrial infrastructure.



Development of these has been a focus of the Rajasthan Industrial Development Policy 2019 and Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme 2019.



