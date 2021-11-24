Cummins will make for an unbelievable captain: James Pattinson

Sydney, Nov 24 (IANS) Australian pacer Pat Cummins' former Test team-mate James Pattinson has said that the fast bowler would make for an "unbelievable" captain if he is given the opportunity to lead the side during the Ashes, beginning at the Gabba on December 8.



The post of Australian Test team skipper has fallen vacant ahead of the five-Test Ashes series following 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Tim Paine stepping down recently over a sexting scandal with a former Cricket Tasmania staffer.



Right-arm pace bowler Pattinson, who has played 21 Tests, feels Cummins has all the cricketing attributes to lead the side against the Joe Root-led England. "He'd (Cummins) be unbelievable. He's got everything, got all the attributes of an Australian captain," Pattinson was quoted as saying by news.com.au on Tuesday evening after the conclusion of a Sheffield Shield match.



"He's a calm head… that's exactly what I think we need. He's got everything. He's got the attributes of an Australian captain. He's got a calm head, he's very smart and he's got a good cricket brain. He's got a lot of friends in that group. He's just a great person," added Pattinson.



Pattinson said that while Australia had not been captained by a fast bowler in 65 years of Test cricket, Cummins is the only one who has really been a dominant force for the Kangaroos in the last two years and has the credential to lead the side.



"I know it's probably gone against the grain to have a fast bowler, but he's the one guy who probably over the last two years has really dominated for Australia. Just the way he plays with passion and him as a person is someone you want as a leader as a group. He brings a team with him as well. You go out there with him and he sets the example… he brings people with him."



Cricket Australia's selection committee, which also includes head coach Justin Langer, has submitted the names of potential candidates to a five-member panel led by CA chairman of selectors George Bailey and also includes Tony Dodemaide, former Australia batter and CA board member Mel Jones, chief executive Nick Hockley and chair Richard Freudenstein.



If chosen to lead Australia, Cummins will become the first pace bowler since Ray Lindwall, who captained for one Test in 1956, to be appointed skipper of the men's team.





