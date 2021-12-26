Cuckolded Trinamool worker murders BJP leader's father, arrested

Kolkata, Dec 26 (IANS) Not finding a BJP leader who was allegedly having an affair with his wife, an activist of West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress killed his father and injured his brother in the state's Cooch Behar district on Sunday afternoon, police said.



The Trinamool worker Sushanta Barman has been arrested.



According to police on Sunday afternoon, a furious Barman suddenly went to the house of Pradip Chandra Adhikari, the BJP's state SC Morcha Chief house and, not finding him, hit his elder brother Prabhat Chandra Adhikari with a chopper. After he fled, Barman attacked their father, Binod Chandra Adhikari, who was standing in front of him, on his head and neck.



The senior Adhikari was rushed to Dinhata sub-divisional hospital where he was declared dead.



Prabhat Chandra Adhikari admitted that his brother had an extra-marital relationship with Barman's wife and Barman had lodged a complaint at Sahibganj police station against it before. However, according to him, there was no such provocation which could have triggered such an attack. The elder brother, who was seriously injured, was also rushed to the hospital where he was released after treatment.



Trinamool district President Girindranath Barman said: "This is purely an apolitical incident and we have nothing to say from our party. If he has committed any crime, the law will take its own course."



Police said that Barman has been arrested and an investigation is going on.



"We have arrested him and the body has been sent for post mortem. Once the report comes in, we will be able to know the exact cause of death," an investigation officer said.



