Cuba sees continued drop in Covid-19 cases

Havana, Nov 12 (IANS) The number of Covid-19 infections continued to decline in Cuba, with 403 new cases reported, for a total of 957,735 cases, the Ministry of Public Health has said.



In its daily pandemic report, the Ministry also registered four more Covid-19 deaths in the same period, bringing the death toll to 8,278.



The largest number of new cases in the past 24 hours was reported in the eastern province of Holguin (92), followed by the central provinces of Sancti Spiritus (67) and Camaguey (65), Xinhua news agency reported.



The government is carrying out an accelerated immunization campaign against Covid-19, with more than 7.8 million of the country's 11.2 million inhabitants fully vaccinated, according to Ministry data.



Cuba is administering the vaccines Abdala, Soberana-02 and Soberana Plus, three of five vaccines developed on the island.



--IANS

int/khz/