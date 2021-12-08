Cuba calls invite-only 'democracy summit' sign of US weakness

Havana, Dec 8 (IANS) The US proposed "summit for democracy" and its exclusive guest list belies the country's strength, said Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez recently.



The summit illustrates America's weakness and its inability to endure criticism of its foreign policy at the UN, Rodriguez tweeted on Sunday.



Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, director general for US affairs at Cuba's Foreign Ministry, said on Saturday "the US, where democracy is virtual, will hold an also-virtual summit dedicated to the issue. The arbitrary list of invitees shows it is an exercise in demagoguery."



Fernandez de Cossio said the meeting will not solve any of the world's major problems, nor will it clean up Washington's discredited foreign policy.



