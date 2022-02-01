CSIR Bone Health drug to be developed in US

Lucknow, Feb 1 (IANS) CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute's osteoporosis drug will be the first drug of the institute to be used by patients in the United States.



CDRI has given the license of its patented drug Caviunin Scaffold to Aveta Biomics which is a leader in developing the next generation of botanical drugs for its development and commercialisation.



Caviunin Scaffold, launched in 2015, has broad applications for bone health that includes its efficacy in treating osteoporosis, fracture healing, osteoarthritis and other endocrinological conditions.



The drug has dual benefits as it helps both in bone formation and also bone resorption (break down the tissues in bones).



"Scaffold has a targeted action that prevents bone breakdown, stimulates new bone formation and reduces bone clinical markers. The license to Aveta Biomics is a testament to the calibre of our innovative science and demonstrates the value of the strong research," said principal scientist Ritu Trivedi, who led the osteoporosis drug research.



CSIR-CDRI director Prof Tapas Kundu said: "We joined hands with Aveta Biomics given their track record of obtaining four clinical investigational new drugs (INDs) applications of their botanical drugs and for several cancer indications from the US Food and Drug Administration. We expect, therefore, translation of CDRI's research into real drugs for people living with bone-related conditions not only in India, but abroad also."



"Osteoporosis is a chronic condition requiring lifelong treatment. Approved treatment duration of currently available drugs ranges from one to five years (depending on the drug) due to waning efficacy and increased risk of adverse events. Caviunin-based therapeutic has a huge potential to change the standard of care for osteoporosis," said CEO of Aveta Biomics Parag G. Mehta.



