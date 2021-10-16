CSA congratulates all players for IPL win after flak over ignoring du Plessis, Tahir

Dubai, Oct 16 (IANS) Cricket South Africa (CSA) congratulated all the players who were part of the Chennai Super Kings team winning the IPL 2021 trophy in Dubai International Stadium on Friday. The fresh social media post came after the CSA received huge flak over ignoring Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir as it congratulated only Lungi Ngidi in a now-deleted post.



"Congratulations to all the South Africans who competed in and claimed victory in the 2021 IPL Final with Chennai Super Kings. Notably Faf du Plessis who put in a Man of the match performance," read CSA's tweet with a team photo of CSK with the trophy.



Earlier in the day, CSA had posted picture of pacer Ngidi with the IPL trophy and caption written as, "Congratulations @lungingidi on claiming the 2021 IPL title with Chennai Super Kings". The post did not go down well with du Plessis, who reacted on Instagram, "Really???".



Former pacer Dale Steyn, who is in quarantine in Dubai as a part of the commentary team for the men's T20 World Cup, further commented on Instagram, "Who's running this account? Last I checked Faf isn't even retired, Imran isn't retired, both these guys have given years of service to CSA and they were not worth a mention? Disgusting."



Though the post was deleted later, Steyn took to Twitter to slam the CSA. "CSA opening a can of worms for themselves with their Twitter and Instagram. Whoever's running those accounts needs a talking too."



Another tweet from Steyn read as, "CSA now blocked the comments section. Here's some advice. Do the right thing. Delete the post and add all the men involved, save yourself the embarrassment and ridicule."



Former South Africa all-rounder David Wiese, who will be representing Namibia in the men's T20 World Cup, replied to Steyn's tweet, saying, "Absolutely shocking what's going on with the @OfficialCSA media account at the moment. Surely @faf1307 and @ImranTahirSA deserve a bit more respect!!"



--IANS

nr/cs