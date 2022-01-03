Crucial changes for Bellamkonda Srinivas's Hindi remake of 'Chatrapathi'

Hyderabad, Jan 3 (IANS) Actor Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas of 'Alludu Adhurs' fame is all set for his Bollywood entry with the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Chatrapathi'.



It is reported that the makers have decided to alter the story of the original movie, so as to make it appealing to the target audience.



'Bhajrangi Bhaijaan' writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad - S.S. Rajamouli's father - has made crucial changes to the script, so as to fill in the gaps the original movie had.



Also, Vijayendra Prasad has altered the script, which would be more racy and appealing, with intense action sequences.



The talkie part for the Hindi remake of 'Chatrapathi' has been wrapped up. The remake gets the same title in Hindi. V.V. Vinayak is directing this huge project in Hindi.



As the changes are being applied, actor Bellamkonda and director Vinayak seem to be confident that it would be a perfect launchpad for them in Bollywood.



Bollywood's Pen Studios is bankrolling the big-budget movie.



'Chatrapathi' which was released in 2005, was directed by S.S. Rajamouli and starred Prabhas, Shriya Saran, and Bhanu Priya in the lead roles.



