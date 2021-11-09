CRPF to send 5 more companies to J&K in wake of civilian killings

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday said that it is rushing five more companies to Jammu and Kashmir in wake of civilian killings in the valley.



The five companies, to be sent in a week, will be an additional deployment apart from the 25 companies which are already on the ground in J&K. The BSF also has 25 companies deployed there.



The CRPF's move came hours after salesman Ibrahim was shot dead point-blank in the Bohri Kadal area in Srinagar on Monday. He was working in a shop owned by Kashmiri Pandit Sandeep Mawa.



The paramilitary force's visibility has been increased following a high-level review meeting held by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 23 in Srinagar. It has also been increasing night vigilance and dominance in Srinagar in wake of the civilian killings, the officials said.



A CRPF spokesman also said that every day, around 15,000 persons are getting frisked in the city and about 5,000-8,000 vehicles are being checked at various police 'nakas' and barriers. Similar arrangements have also been made in other towns with local police.



Even women CRPF personnel have been deployed in areas around Lal Chowk for frisking females.



The police barriers and permanent bunkers which were removed in 2010-11 have been restored in wake of the civilian killings in the Valley.



The official also said that 112 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir while 125 have been apprehended and two have surrendered so far this year.



All these ultras were killed or apprehended in joint operations with the CRPF and the state police, the spokesperson said.



At least 14 people have lost their lives since October 1 in shootings that targeted civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.



The officials also said that 13 Maoists have been killed this year while 603 were apprehended and 486 have surrendered so far in the Left Wing Extremism-affected areas.



