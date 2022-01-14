Croatia reports highest-ever weekly coronavirus caseload

Zagreb, Jan 14 (IANS) In the previous seven days, Croatia has recorded over 48,600 new Covid-19 cases, the highest weekly caseload since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said at a government session.



This is double the number two weeks ago, Plenkovic added on Thursday. The country has also reported more than 13,000 Covid-19-related deaths since the pandemic began, Xinhua news agency reported.



The Prime Minister urged his compatriots to get vaccinated, emphasising that the authorities have enough vaccine doses for everyone.



On Thursday, Croatia reported 9,157 new Covid-19 infections, the second highest caseload since February 25, 2020, when the first Covid-19 case was identified in the country, and 23 coronavirus-related deaths.



On Thursday, the cumulative number of confirmed infections stood at 794,190 and the death toll at 13,006 across the country.



The low vaccination rate -- 56 per cent -- has widely been blamed for the high infection rate in the country.



