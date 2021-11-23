Critics of Bengal govt hung in public: Devendra Fadnavis

Panaji, Nov 23 (IANS) In West Bengal, critics of the government are beheaded and their bodies hung out on the streets for all to see, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP's Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.



Addressing a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers here, Fadnavis also urged the voters in Goa to steer clear of the Trinamool Congress, saying the 'autocratic' party was trying to woo Goan voters by packaging the party attractively.



"In West Bengal, if you speak against the government, they behead you, or cut your hands or legs. People are hung on the streets, this is the state of democracy under the rule of the Trinamool Congress and they are trying to bring this autocratic behaviour in Goa by packaging it attractively," Fadnavis said.



He also said that both the Trinamool Congress as well as the Aam Aadmi Party were not suited to Goa.



"Both parties (AAP and Trinamool) are not suited for Goa.... Goa has a culture of its own.



"BJP has given a stable government for 10 years. What is the biggest achievement of the BJP government? The government has integrated Goa through extensive infrastructure projects," Fadnavis said.



--IANS

